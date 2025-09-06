Thrilling Comeback: India Holds Japan in Nail-Biting Women's Asia Cup Hockey Clash

Navneet Kaur's late heroics ensured India secured a 2-2 draw against Japan in the Women's Asia Cup Hockey Tournament on Saturday. The match, held in Pool B, saw India come from behind twice.

It was Hiroka Murayama who initially put Japan ahead in the 10th minute. India's Rutuja Pisal equalized in the 30th minute, but Japan reclaimed the lead through Chiko Fujibayashi in the 58th. However, Navneet Kaur leveled the score right before the final whistle.

India, having already beaten Thailand 11-0, are gearing up to face Singapore in their final pool match. The tournament's stakes are high, as winners will qualify for the 2026 Women's World Cup in Belgium and the Netherlands.