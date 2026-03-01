Left Menu

Savita Punia Steps Down: Salima Tete Leads India in Hockey World Cup Qualifiers

Veteran goalkeeper Savita Punia has stepped down from the Women’s World Cup Qualifiers due to personal reasons, with Salima Tete taking over the captaincy. The qualifiers are scheduled in Hyderabad from March 8 to 14, with India set to compete against seven other nations for a spot in the 2026 World Cup.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 01-03-2026 11:50 IST | Created: 01-03-2026 11:50 IST
Savita Punia Steps Down: Salima Tete Leads India in Hockey World Cup Qualifiers
Savita Punia
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, veteran goalkeeper Savita Punia has opted out of the impending Women's World Cup Qualifiers for personal reasons. Hockey India announced the 20-member squad led by mid-fielder Salima Tete, with the event slated from March 8-14 in Hyderabad.

The qualifiers feature hosts India alongside England, Scotland, Korea, Italy, Uruguay, Wales, and Austria, battling for three spots in the FIH Hockey World Cup Belgium & Netherlands 2026. Drawn into two pools, India is set to face off against Uruguay, Scotland, and Wales.

Salima, with her wealth of experience, will steer the team, while Bansari Solanki and Bichu Devi Kharibam cover goalkeeping. The defense includes seasoned players like Sushila Chanu and Nikki Pradhan, with fierce attackers like Navneet Kaur fortifying the lineup. Chief coach Sjoerd Marijne states the team's readiness, with preparatory matches set before the qualifiers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Iran's chief of army staff, defence minister killed in airstrike on meeting of country's defence council, according to state TV, reports AP.

Iran's chief of army staff, defence minister killed in airstrike on meeting ...

 Global
2
Tragic Airstrike Claims Top Iranian Military Leaders

Tragic Airstrike Claims Top Iranian Military Leaders

 United Arab Emirates
3
Modi Unveils Major Infrastructure Boost in Puducherry

Modi Unveils Major Infrastructure Boost in Puducherry

 India
4
Deferred Customs Payment Boosts Manufacturing

Deferred Customs Payment Boosts Manufacturing

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Capitalist incentives could push AI toward catastrophic outcomes

AI becomes academic lifeline for remote university students

Is perceived usefulness the real reason students adopt AI chatbots?

Innovation or inequality?: The social cost of sidewalk robots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026