Savita Punia Steps Down: Salima Tete Leads India in Hockey World Cup Qualifiers

In a significant development, veteran goalkeeper Savita Punia has opted out of the impending Women's World Cup Qualifiers for personal reasons. Hockey India announced the 20-member squad led by mid-fielder Salima Tete, with the event slated from March 8-14 in Hyderabad.

The qualifiers feature hosts India alongside England, Scotland, Korea, Italy, Uruguay, Wales, and Austria, battling for three spots in the FIH Hockey World Cup Belgium & Netherlands 2026. Drawn into two pools, India is set to face off against Uruguay, Scotland, and Wales.

Salima, with her wealth of experience, will steer the team, while Bansari Solanki and Bichu Devi Kharibam cover goalkeeping. The defense includes seasoned players like Sushila Chanu and Nikki Pradhan, with fierce attackers like Navneet Kaur fortifying the lineup. Chief coach Sjoerd Marijne states the team's readiness, with preparatory matches set before the qualifiers.

