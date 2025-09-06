Verstappen Sets New Monza Lap Record to Snatch Pole at Italian Grand Prix

Max Verstappen made headlines by breaking the Monza lap record and securing pole position for the Italian Grand Prix. The reigning champion clocked a stunning 1:18.792 seconds, narrowly beating McLaren's Lando Norris who had been poised to seize the top spot for the second consecutive year.

The pole position marked Verstappen's 45th career milestone. Sunday's event promises excitement as McLaren's Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris, the latter recovering from mechanical woes, battle it out. Verstappen's dominant performance comes as no surprise to his competitors.

Meanwhile, the grid saw notable shifts. George Russell moved up to fifth, filling in for a penalized Lewis Hamilton, while Sauber's Gabriel Bortoleto and Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso climbed to seventh and eighth positions, respectively.