In an unexpected twist, Belgium midfielder Kevin De Bruyne is set to return to his former club, Manchester City, later this month, now donning Napoli colors. This encounter in the Champions League on September 18 promises a surreal experience for the player, as he acknowledged a tinge of nostalgia.

De Bruyne, 34, parted ways with City after his contract wasn't renewed, and he now embarks on a new chapter under the management of Antonio Conte at Napoli. He remarked on the distinct tactical style in Italy compared to his years under City's Pep Guardiola, noting it was more methodical yet still very much football.

Despite adapting to new systems in Italy, De Bruyne's allegiance to City remains unchanged. As he prepares for Napoli's game at the Etihad, questions about his club career continue overshadowing Belgium's World Cup qualifiers. "City is my club," he reiterated, showing no sign of shifting loyalty.

