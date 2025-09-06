Max Verstappen's Italian Grand Prix Pole Shocker
Max Verstappen clinched pole position at the Italian Grand Prix, surpassing competitors Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri. Verstappen set a new lap record at Monza. Despite season challenges, it's his 45th career pole. Norris joins him on the front row, while Ferrari's Charles Leclerc earned fourth place.
- Country:
- Italy
In a thrilling qualifying session for the Italian Grand Prix, Max Verstappen secured pole position, leaving rivals Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri in his dust. Verstappen, setting a new lap record at Monza, demonstrated his championship form by clinching only his second pole at the legendary circuit.
Despite stiff competition, Norris managed to secure second place, trailing Verstappen by just .077 seconds. Ferrari's local hero, Charles Leclerc, briefly topped the standings, but could not hold off Verstappen's blistering pace.
This marked Verstappen's 45th pole overall and his fifth this season, highlighting his continued dominance. However, challenges remain for Red Bull as Verstappen acknowledged, but he remains determined to give his best during the race.
ALSO READ
Lewis Hamilton Fuels Passion at Ferrari: Monza Highlights
Verstappen Sets New Monza Lap Record to Snatch Pole at Italian Grand Prix
Monza gearing up for Hamilton in Ferrari red at the Italian GP
Norris Shines at Monza as Ferrari and McLaren Battle for Supremacy
Norris Sets the Pace at Monza as Ferrari Fans Light Up Home GP