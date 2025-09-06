Trump's Rally at the U.S. Open: A Presidential Return to Tennis

Donald Trump is set to make history as the first sitting U.S. president in a quarter-century to attend the prestigious U.S. Open tennis tournament on Sunday. The highly anticipated event, held at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Queens, New York, features a major showdown between athletes Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz.

While Trump's presence at sports events is a familiar sight, his reception at the predominantly Democratic New York City venue remains uncertain. Trump, previously a staple at the U.S. Open, has been booed by tennis fans in the past, particularly after launching his presidential campaign in 2015.

Security is anticipated to be stringent at the event, a necessary measure as the tournament continues to set attendance records. Trump's presence continues his pattern of attending major sporting events, following appearances at the Super Bowl and the FIFA Club World Cup Final.

(With inputs from agencies.)