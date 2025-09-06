Dane van Niekerk Joins Guyana Amazon Warriors for WCPL 2025

South African all-rounder Dane van Niekerk has been signed by the Guyana Amazon Warriors for the Women's Caribbean Premier League (WCPL) 2025, a significant move as she returns to franchise cricket after a two-year break. Van Niekerk will replace Shabnim Ismail, alongside New Zealand's medium-pacer Molly Penfold and Ireland's wicketkeeper-batter Amy Hunter, according to ESPNcricinfo.

This marks van Niekerk's inaugural appearance in the WCPL, following her last league outing in August 2023 during The Hundred. She was part of the inaugural Women's Premier League (WPL) in 2023 with Royal Challengers Bengaluru but did not play any matches and was released prior to the 2024 season.

After reversing her retirement from international cricket, the 32-year-old attended a training camp with the South Africa national team, although she will miss the upcoming ODI World Cup in India and Sri Lanka. Despite her earlier omission for fitness reasons from the T20 World Cup squad, van Niekerk remains a potential choice for future series as stated by head coach Mandla Mashimbyi.