Left Menu

Dane van Niekerk Joins Guyana Amazon Warriors for WCPL 2025

South Africa's former captain Dane van Niekerk is set to revive her franchise career with the Guyana Amazon Warriors in the Women's Caribbean Premier League 2025. She joins as a replacement alongside Molly Penfold and Amy Hunter, marking a pivotal step after a two-year hiatus from league cricket.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-09-2025 22:35 IST | Created: 06-09-2025 22:35 IST
Dane van Niekerk Joins Guyana Amazon Warriors for WCPL 2025
Dane van Niekerk (Photo: ICC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

South African all-rounder Dane van Niekerk has been signed by the Guyana Amazon Warriors for the Women's Caribbean Premier League (WCPL) 2025, a significant move as she returns to franchise cricket after a two-year break. Van Niekerk will replace Shabnim Ismail, alongside New Zealand's medium-pacer Molly Penfold and Ireland's wicketkeeper-batter Amy Hunter, according to ESPNcricinfo.

This marks van Niekerk's inaugural appearance in the WCPL, following her last league outing in August 2023 during The Hundred. She was part of the inaugural Women's Premier League (WPL) in 2023 with Royal Challengers Bengaluru but did not play any matches and was released prior to the 2024 season.

After reversing her retirement from international cricket, the 32-year-old attended a training camp with the South Africa national team, although she will miss the upcoming ODI World Cup in India and Sri Lanka. Despite her earlier omission for fitness reasons from the T20 World Cup squad, van Niekerk remains a potential choice for future series as stated by head coach Mandla Mashimbyi.

TRENDING

1
Tripura's Generous Aid: CM Saha's Rs 5 Crore Contribution to Flood-Hit Himachal

Tripura's Generous Aid: CM Saha's Rs 5 Crore Contribution to Flood-Hit Himac...

 India
2
Lewis Hamilton Fuels Passion at Ferrari: Monza Highlights

Lewis Hamilton Fuels Passion at Ferrari: Monza Highlights

 Global
3
BJP Condemns Vandalism at Srinagar's Hazratbal Shrine: A Conspiracy Against National Identity

BJP Condemns Vandalism at Srinagar's Hazratbal Shrine: A Conspiracy Against ...

 India
4
Strategic Collaboration Urged for Ravi River Basin Flood Management

Strategic Collaboration Urged for Ravi River Basin Flood Management

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New advances in finetuning propel multimodal AI toward real-world deployment

New ethical matrix exposes bias and accountability gaps in near-term AI

AI-driven supply chains offer path to sustainability and profitability

From data to trust: Roadmap for sustainable AI in the workplace

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025