Marc Soler's Solo Triumph at Vuelta a Espana Stage 14

Spain's Marc Soler dominated stage 14 of the Vuelta a España with a bold solo breakaway on a decisive category one climb, securing his first victory of the year. His performance left the competition struggling in his wake as he crossed the line significantly ahead of the pack.

The climactic stage featured a 16.9km ascent to La Farrapona, where Soler, representing UAE Team Emirates XRG, held a crucial lead of over a minute. Jonas Vingegaard of Visma-Lease a Bike, however, made an impressive late charge, narrowing the gap to just 39 seconds by the finish line.

The day's racing was not without disruption—pro-Palestinian demonstrators briefly halted the neutral start, and Israel-Premier Tech responded by altering their riders' kits. Yet the athletes remained focused, with Soler ultimately prevailing in a grueling race that saw James Shaw make an early attack and Johannes Staune-Mittet attempt a chase.

(With inputs from agencies.)