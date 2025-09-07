England's Strategic Win: Own Goals and Rice's Impact

England required an own goal to set them ahead in a trying 2-0 victory against Andorra during their World Cup qualifier on Saturday. Declan Rice's contribution made the scoreline more respectful as England strengthened their lead in Group K, amassing 12 points before facing Serbia.

The performance, however, lacked flair, failing to captivate the 40,000-strong Villa Park audience. The slow tempo under Thomas Tuchel's stewardship, despite a flawless qualifier record, has raised concerns about the team's style. An own goal by Christian Garcia and later a header by Rice secured the win.

Despite 83% possession, England struggled to create significant chances, with Noni Madueke's and Reece James's efforts leading to both goals. Elliot Anderson's assured midfield role was a bright spot on his debut. Tuchel remains optimistic ahead of a challenging fixture in Serbia, emphasizing the positives over shortcomings.

