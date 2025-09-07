Left Menu

Sabalenka Reigns: Back-to-Back U.S. Open Triumphs

Top seed Aryna Sabalenka clinched her second consecutive U.S. Open crown with a 6-3 7-6(3) victory over Amanda Anisimova. The hard-hitting Belarusian showcased her prowess on hardcourts, amassing her fourth Grand Slam title. Anisimova battled fiercely but ultimately succumbed to Sabalenka's powerful play.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-09-2025 04:30 IST | Created: 07-09-2025 04:30 IST
Sabalenka Reigns: Back-to-Back U.S. Open Triumphs
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a commanding display, world number one Aryna Sabalenka retained her U.S. Open title, defeating Amanda Anisimova 6-3, 7-6(3) in the women's final, marking her fourth Grand Slam win.

Sabalenka's triumph underscores her dominance on hardcourts, a claim solidified by her back-to-back victories in New York.

Anisimova, showcasing tenacity, faltered in the decisive moments, unable to match the formidable power and precision of the reigning champion.

TRENDING

1
Finland's Thrilling Victory: A EuroBasket Shock

Finland's Thrilling Victory: A EuroBasket Shock

 Global
2
Microsoft Azure Faces Latency Due to Red Sea Fiber Cuts

Microsoft Azure Faces Latency Due to Red Sea Fiber Cuts

 Global
3
Diplomatic Strains Arise Over U.S. Raid on Korean Workers

Diplomatic Strains Arise Over U.S. Raid on Korean Workers

 Global
4
Trump's 'Chipocalypse Now': A Federal Showdown Looms in Chicago

Trump's 'Chipocalypse Now': A Federal Showdown Looms in Chicago

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New advances in finetuning propel multimodal AI toward real-world deployment

New ethical matrix exposes bias and accountability gaps in near-term AI

AI-driven supply chains offer path to sustainability and profitability

From data to trust: Roadmap for sustainable AI in the workplace

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025