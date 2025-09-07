Sabalenka Reigns: Back-to-Back U.S. Open Triumphs
Top seed Aryna Sabalenka clinched her second consecutive U.S. Open crown with a 6-3 7-6(3) victory over Amanda Anisimova. The hard-hitting Belarusian showcased her prowess on hardcourts, amassing her fourth Grand Slam title. Anisimova battled fiercely but ultimately succumbed to Sabalenka's powerful play.
In a commanding display, world number one Aryna Sabalenka retained her U.S. Open title, defeating Amanda Anisimova 6-3, 7-6(3) in the women's final, marking her fourth Grand Slam win.
Sabalenka's triumph underscores her dominance on hardcourts, a claim solidified by her back-to-back victories in New York.
Anisimova, showcasing tenacity, faltered in the decisive moments, unable to match the formidable power and precision of the reigning champion.
