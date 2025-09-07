Sabalenka Reigns: Back-to-Back U.S. Open Triumphs

In a commanding display, world number one Aryna Sabalenka retained her U.S. Open title, defeating Amanda Anisimova 6-3, 7-6(3) in the women's final, marking her fourth Grand Slam win.

Sabalenka's triumph underscores her dominance on hardcourts, a claim solidified by her back-to-back victories in New York.

Anisimova, showcasing tenacity, faltered in the decisive moments, unable to match the formidable power and precision of the reigning champion.