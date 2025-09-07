All Blacks Triumph Over South Africa to Reclaim Top Spot

In a thrilling contest, Scott Robertson commended his All Blacks for their tenacious defense, culminating in a 24-17 win against South Africa in Auckland. This victory alleviates pressure on Robertson following their recent setback against Argentina.

Emoni Narawa, Will Jordan, and Quinn Tupaea's tries secured the win, propelling the team to the top of the Rugby Championship standings ahead of another meeting with South Africa in Wellington. Robertson reflected on the physical battle, acknowledging the competitive edge required against the world champions.

The game, marred by rain, required intense focus and adaptability from the All Blacks, who successfully navigated crucial moments to maintain their unbeaten streak at Eden Park. However, with injuries to Narawa and Taylor, the team faces challenges in their upcoming match.

