Left Menu

All Blacks Triumph Over South Africa to Reclaim Top Spot

Scott Robertson hailed the All Blacks' defensive strength following their 24-17 victory over South Africa in Auckland. Tries from Narawa, Jordan, and Tupaea propelled them back to the top of the Rugby Championship standings. Challenges remain as Narawa and Taylor face injuries ahead of the Wellington clash.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-09-2025 08:42 IST | Created: 07-09-2025 08:42 IST
All Blacks Triumph Over South Africa to Reclaim Top Spot

In a thrilling contest, Scott Robertson commended his All Blacks for their tenacious defense, culminating in a 24-17 win against South Africa in Auckland. This victory alleviates pressure on Robertson following their recent setback against Argentina.

Emoni Narawa, Will Jordan, and Quinn Tupaea's tries secured the win, propelling the team to the top of the Rugby Championship standings ahead of another meeting with South Africa in Wellington. Robertson reflected on the physical battle, acknowledging the competitive edge required against the world champions.

The game, marred by rain, required intense focus and adaptability from the All Blacks, who successfully navigated crucial moments to maintain their unbeaten streak at Eden Park. However, with injuries to Narawa and Taylor, the team faces challenges in their upcoming match.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
AP reporters see smoke rising from Ukraine's cabinet of ministers building after a mass Russian attack on Kyiv, reports AP.

AP reporters see smoke rising from Ukraine's cabinet of ministers building a...

 Global
2
Smoke Rises Over Kyiv's Cabinet Amid Russian Assault

Smoke Rises Over Kyiv's Cabinet Amid Russian Assault

 Ukraine
3
Rising Stars: Triumph at the U.S. Open Junior Championships

Rising Stars: Triumph at the U.S. Open Junior Championships

 Global
4
Srinagar Set to Host Prestigious Asian Junior Pencak Silat Championship

Srinagar Set to Host Prestigious Asian Junior Pencak Silat Championship

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Paperwork, Not Progress: Why Central Oversight Stalls Governance Reforms in Pakistan

Vietnam’s Path to High-Income Status Depends on Nurturing High-Tech Talents, Says Report

Wastewater Project Reimagined: How Mediation Saved Livelihoods in Punjab, Pakistan

AI and Cloud Power Asia’s Economic Growth, But Policy Gaps Remain a Major Hurdle

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025