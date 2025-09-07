Left Menu

Japanese Champions Dominate Wheelchair Titles at U.S. Open

Tokito Oda and Yui Kamiji of Japan secured the men's and women's wheelchair tennis titles at the U.S. Open. Oda's victory marked his completion of the Golden Slam, while Kamiji claimed her 10th Grand Slam title. The tournament also highlighted wins in the quad and junior categories.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 07-09-2025 09:44 IST | Created: 07-09-2025 09:44 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Japanese athletes Tokito Oda and Yui Kamiji made headlines by clinching the men's and women's wheelchair tennis titles respectively at the U.S. Open. Oda's two-hour, 12-minute victory over Gustavo Fernández was a dramatic finale with a 6-2, 3-6, 7-6 (11) scoreline.

This triumph earned Oda his first U.S. Open title, completing his Golden Slam journey, a feat achieved by winning all four major tournaments and a Paralympic gold. Oda expressed his emotions post-match, describing it as "the craziest" encounter of his career.

Meanwhile, Yui Kamiji triumphed on the women's side with a comeback win against China's Xiaohui Li, finishing 0-6, 6-1, 6-3. The tournament also spotlighted notable performances in the quad and junior categories.

