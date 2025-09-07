Left Menu

Schmidt Calls for Wallabies Focus Ahead of Key Argentina Clash

Australia coach Joe Schmidt emphasizes the need for the Wallabies to focus on their preparations to avoid another slow start against Argentina in the Rugby Championship. Despite winning narrowly against Los Pumas, Schmidt believes Australia must improve to handle Argentina’s competitive spirit effectively in the upcoming match.

Australia's coach, Joe Schmidt, is urging his Wallabies to sharpen their preparations for Saturday's crucial Rugby Championship rematch against Argentina, emphasizing the necessity to prevent a sluggish start like in their previous match.

Schmidt's team narrowly triumphed 28-24 over Los Pumas in Townsville, a result that the New Zealand coach feels does not reflect the South Americans' tenacity and competitive nature.

With uncertainty over Tom Lynagh's availability due to head injury assessments, Schmidt insists the Wallabies must minimize errors and focus on strong first-half performance to secure victory in Sydney.

