PSG Urges for Stricter Injury Protocols with French National Team
Paris St Germain criticized France's medical staff for neglecting their injury-risk recommendations after Ousmane Dembele and Desire Doue were injured in a World Cup qualifier. The club called for improved medical coordination with the national team, emphasizing the need for a precautionary approach in player selection.
Paris St Germain has voiced strong criticism towards France's medical staff, accusing them of disregarding the club's recommendations on player injury risks and workload, leading to injuries for players Ousmane Dembele and Desire Doue. The incidents occurred during a World Cup qualifier against Ukraine, raising tensions between the club and national team.
In a statement released on Sunday, PSG appealed to the French Football Federation for the establishment of a more transparent and collaborative medical-sporting coordination protocol between clubs and the national team. The club insisted that it had provided detailed medical information regarding injury risks prior to the players joining the national camp.
The call for enhanced communication and application of a precautionary principle in player selection is seen as crucial by PSG, especially when players are already managing medical conditions. France coach Didier Deschamps, however, defended his decision to play Dembele, asserting that the player was fit for the match.
