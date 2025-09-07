Left Menu

PSG Urges for Stricter Injury Protocols with French National Team

Paris St Germain criticized France's medical staff for neglecting their injury-risk recommendations after Ousmane Dembele and Desire Doue were injured in a World Cup qualifier. The club called for improved medical coordination with the national team, emphasizing the need for a precautionary approach in player selection.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 07-09-2025 17:07 IST | Created: 07-09-2025 17:07 IST
PSG Urges for Stricter Injury Protocols with French National Team
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • France

Paris St Germain has voiced strong criticism towards France's medical staff, accusing them of disregarding the club's recommendations on player injury risks and workload, leading to injuries for players Ousmane Dembele and Desire Doue. The incidents occurred during a World Cup qualifier against Ukraine, raising tensions between the club and national team.

In a statement released on Sunday, PSG appealed to the French Football Federation for the establishment of a more transparent and collaborative medical-sporting coordination protocol between clubs and the national team. The club insisted that it had provided detailed medical information regarding injury risks prior to the players joining the national camp.

The call for enhanced communication and application of a precautionary principle in player selection is seen as crucial by PSG, especially when players are already managing medical conditions. France coach Didier Deschamps, however, defended his decision to play Dembele, asserting that the player was fit for the match.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sagarmatha Friendship: Strengthening Military Ties

Sagarmatha Friendship: Strengthening Military Ties

 Nepal
2
Sand Extraction Policy Set to Aid Flood-Affected Farmers in Punjab

Sand Extraction Policy Set to Aid Flood-Affected Farmers in Punjab

 India
3
Relief Efforts Roll Out in Disaster-Hit Hamirpur

Relief Efforts Roll Out in Disaster-Hit Hamirpur

 India
4
Drone Crisis: Unexplained Airspace Closure at Ramon's Skies

Drone Crisis: Unexplained Airspace Closure at Ramon's Skies

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Paperwork, Not Progress: Why Central Oversight Stalls Governance Reforms in Pakistan

Vietnam’s Path to High-Income Status Depends on Nurturing High-Tech Talents, Says Report

Wastewater Project Reimagined: How Mediation Saved Livelihoods in Punjab, Pakistan

AI and Cloud Power Asia’s Economic Growth, But Policy Gaps Remain a Major Hurdle

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025