India's Drive for Junior Hockey Glory: New Talents on Horizon
Hockey India's selection trials for the Junior World Cup will be held in Bengaluru. Selection is based on recent performance, with a shift towards younger players. Tough decisions loom, with senior players considered for phasing out to end India's World Cup medal drought since 1975.
Hockey India is gearing up for the selection trials of the Junior World Cup team, which will be conducted in Bengaluru on September 13, as per RP Singh, chairman of the selection committee.
While emphasizing the depth of talent in the junior ranks, Singh mentioned that selections would consider performances from both the recent European tour and the ongoing national camp. A medal in the World Cup is a target for India, with potential changes in the senior team after the Junior World Cup and the Asia Cup.
The selectors are prepared to make tough decisions to end India's long-standing World Cup medal drought, and are actively looking at integrating young talent into the senior squad to revitalize the team.
