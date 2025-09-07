Left Menu

Pedersen Powers to Stage 15 Victory in Vuelta a Espana

Belgian cyclist Mads Pedersen clinched victory in stage 15 of the Vuelta a Espana with a late sprint, while Jonas Vingegaard retained the overall lead. Orluis Aular and Marco Frigo followed closely, as the chase pack, including rivals Joao Almeida and Tom Pidcock, finished over 13 minutes behind.

In an exhilarating showdown, Belgian cyclist Mads Pedersen secured a decisive win in stage 15 of the Vuelta a Espana on Sunday. The race, spanning 167.8 kilometers from Vegadeo to Monforte de Lemos, witnessed Pedersen's late surge, leaving Movistar's Orluis Aular and Israel Premier Tech's Marco Frigo trailing in a dramatic photo finish.

While Pedersen celebrated his sprint triumph, Denmark's Jonas Vingegaard strategically maintained his overall lead by staying with the peloton. Vingegaard's calculated decision placed him in company with close competitors, Joao Almeida and Tom Pidcock, who continue to vie for the red jersey in the prestigious cycling tour.

The peloton, concluding the stage over 13 minutes after Pedersen's spirited victory, underscored the challenging dynamics of the race. With Almeida still second in the general classification, trailing Vingegaard by 48 seconds, and Pidcock in third at two minutes and 38 seconds behind, the excitement in the Vuelta a Espana is far from over.

(With inputs from agencies.)

