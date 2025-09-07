Trump Faces Mixed Reactions at U.S. Open Finale

President Donald Trump is set to attend the men's singles final of the U.S. Open this Sunday, raising potential concerns over audience reactions. Reports suggest that the United States Tennis Association has requested broadcasters censor any cheers or boos related to Trump during the event.

A USTA spokesperson explained that the association routinely asks broadcasters to avoid showcasing disruptions that occur off-court. Trump's interest in sports is as prominent as his efforts to sway societal institutions, such as his executive order on transgender participation in sports earlier this year.

With an approval rating of 40% in recent polls, Trump might face diverse reactions in New York, a Democratic stronghold. Yet, it remains unclear how these dynamics will play out at the U.S. Open, particularly given the city's different political leanings.

