Boosting India's Rice Exports: Tax Incentives and Sustainable Practices

The Indian Rice Exporter's Federation (IREF) has called on the government to grant tax incentives, interest subventions, and freight support in the 2026 Budget to enhance competitive strength and sustainability. Key requests include export credit interest relief, freight support, and timely duty remission to maintain export competitiveness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-01-2026 11:56 IST | Created: 06-01-2026 11:56 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Indian Rice Exporter's Federation (IREF) has petitioned the government for tax incentives, interest subventions, and freight support in the forthcoming 2026 Budget, with the aim of enhancing the competitive edge of India's rice export sector while addressing sustainability concerns.

IREF has requested a 4% interest subvention on export credit, 3% road and rail freight support, and diligent disbursal of duty remission schemes. President Prem Garg emphasized that these measures will reduce costs for exporters, promote sustainable practices, and enable the scaling of value-added exports.

With India contributing around 40% of global rice trade and exporting approximately 20.1 million tonnes of rice to over 170 countries in the fiscal year of 2024-25, maintaining leadership in this sector is vital for supporting farm incomes and rural employment, thus bolstering economic resilience and diplomatic leverage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

