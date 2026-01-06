Left Menu

Controversy Over Mustafizur Rahman's IPL Exit: Impact on India-Bangladesh Relations

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah criticized the removal of Bangladeshi cricketer Mustafizur Rahman from the IPL, questioning its benefit to India-Bangladesh relations. Abdullah argued that sports and politics should remain separate and warned that the move could exacerbate tensions, potentially affecting the T20 World Cup.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 06-01-2026 19:03 IST | Created: 06-01-2026 19:03 IST
Controversy Over Mustafizur Rahman's IPL Exit: Impact on India-Bangladesh Relations
Mustafizur Rahman
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah expressed disapproval over the exclusion of Bangladeshi cricketer Mustafizur Rahman from the IPL, questioning the rationale behind the decision.

Following instructions from the Board of Control for Cricket in India amid increased diplomatic tensions, Rahman was released by Kolkata Knight Riders, raising concerns about its impact on India-Bangladesh relations.

Abdullah emphasized the decision's potential negative consequences on bilateral ties and sports events like the upcoming T20 World Cup, urging the separation of sports and politics.

TRENDING

1
Machado's Venezuela Vision: From Exile to Election

Machado's Venezuela Vision: From Exile to Election

 Global
2
Vinay Katiyar's Political Re-entry in Ayodhya

Vinay Katiyar's Political Re-entry in Ayodhya

 India
3
Banner Controversy Sparks Political Tensions in Ballari

Banner Controversy Sparks Political Tensions in Ballari

 India
4
Intense Showdowns and Comebacks: Brisbane International Heats Up

Intense Showdowns and Comebacks: Brisbane International Heats Up

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How digital payments are bringing India’s unbanked into financial system

Weak authentication still threatens smart healthcare systems

One-size-fits-all climate policies fall short across G20

AI beliefs can trigger bias against humans

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026