Controversy Over Mustafizur Rahman's IPL Exit: Impact on India-Bangladesh Relations

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah expressed disapproval over the exclusion of Bangladeshi cricketer Mustafizur Rahman from the IPL, questioning the rationale behind the decision.

Following instructions from the Board of Control for Cricket in India amid increased diplomatic tensions, Rahman was released by Kolkata Knight Riders, raising concerns about its impact on India-Bangladesh relations.

Abdullah emphasized the decision's potential negative consequences on bilateral ties and sports events like the upcoming T20 World Cup, urging the separation of sports and politics.