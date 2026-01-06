Controversy Over Mustafizur Rahman's IPL Exit: Impact on India-Bangladesh Relations
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah criticized the removal of Bangladeshi cricketer Mustafizur Rahman from the IPL, questioning its benefit to India-Bangladesh relations. Abdullah argued that sports and politics should remain separate and warned that the move could exacerbate tensions, potentially affecting the T20 World Cup.
- India
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah expressed disapproval over the exclusion of Bangladeshi cricketer Mustafizur Rahman from the IPL, questioning the rationale behind the decision.
Following instructions from the Board of Control for Cricket in India amid increased diplomatic tensions, Rahman was released by Kolkata Knight Riders, raising concerns about its impact on India-Bangladesh relations.
Abdullah emphasized the decision's potential negative consequences on bilateral ties and sports events like the upcoming T20 World Cup, urging the separation of sports and politics.
