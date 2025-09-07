Left Menu

Injury Controversy: PSG and France's Football Dispute

Paris St Germain criticized France's medical team for ignoring injury risk recommendations after players Dembele and Doue were sidelined during World Cup qualifiers. PSG calls for improved medical coordination with the French national team. The players' union urged intervention, criticizing FIFA's international match schedule.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-09-2025 22:07 IST | Created: 07-09-2025 22:07 IST
Injury Controversy: PSG and France's Football Dispute
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Paris St Germain has raised concerns over the French national football team's handling of player injuries, claiming that medical staff ignored guidance regarding injury risks and workloads.

This follows injuries to Ousmane Dembele and Desire Doue during Friday's World Cup qualifier against Ukraine. Dembele could be sidelined for approximately six weeks with a hamstring injury, while Doue may be out for four weeks due to a calf injury. PSG, European champions, appealed to the French Football Federation on Sunday for more transparent coordination between club and national teams' medical protocols.

The football club highlighted the neglect of concrete medical records they had provided before national team training. The situation has prompted PSG to call for detailed documentation of club and national team medical exchanges and the application of a precautionary principle in player selection.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Near-Miss Tragedy: Faulty Bus Steering Causes Crash

Near-Miss Tragedy: Faulty Bus Steering Causes Crash

 India
2
Revenge Plot Unveiled: Arrests Made in Double Murder Saga

Revenge Plot Unveiled: Arrests Made in Double Murder Saga

 India
3
Verstappen Sets Record at Monza, McLaren's Strategy Sparks Drama

Verstappen Sets Record at Monza, McLaren's Strategy Sparks Drama

 Global
4
Rajasthan Extends Aid to Uttarakhand Amidst Natural Disaster Crisis

Rajasthan Extends Aid to Uttarakhand Amidst Natural Disaster Crisis

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Paperwork, Not Progress: Why Central Oversight Stalls Governance Reforms in Pakistan

Vietnam’s Path to High-Income Status Depends on Nurturing High-Tech Talents, Says Report

Wastewater Project Reimagined: How Mediation Saved Livelihoods in Punjab, Pakistan

AI and Cloud Power Asia’s Economic Growth, But Policy Gaps Remain a Major Hurdle

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025