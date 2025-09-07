Injury Controversy: PSG and France's Football Dispute

Paris St Germain has raised concerns over the French national football team's handling of player injuries, claiming that medical staff ignored guidance regarding injury risks and workloads.

This follows injuries to Ousmane Dembele and Desire Doue during Friday's World Cup qualifier against Ukraine. Dembele could be sidelined for approximately six weeks with a hamstring injury, while Doue may be out for four weeks due to a calf injury. PSG, European champions, appealed to the French Football Federation on Sunday for more transparent coordination between club and national teams' medical protocols.

The football club highlighted the neglect of concrete medical records they had provided before national team training. The situation has prompted PSG to call for detailed documentation of club and national team medical exchanges and the application of a precautionary principle in player selection.

