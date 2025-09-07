Chess Titans Clash: FIDE Women's Grand Swiss Intensifies

Grandmaster R Vaishali maintained her lead in the FIDE Women's Grand Swiss following a draw against Germany's Dinara Wagner. She was joined at the top by Russia's Kateryna Lagno, who triumphed over Yuxin Song from China. The stage is set for a pivotal fifth-round showdown between Vaishali and Lagno, with the Indian holding the white pieces.

In a tense Open section match, top-seeded R Praggnanandhaa drew with the youngest-ever Grandmaster, Abhimanyu Mishra of the USA. Despite an extra pawn advantage, Praggnanandhaa couldn't secure victory, as Mishra's strategic play salvaged a draw over 57 moves.

The tournament continues to heat up with major players eyeing the two available spots for the 2026 Candidates tournament, alongside a lucrative prize fund of USD 8,55,000. With seven rounds left, the competition remains fierce as key players prepare for upcoming challenges.

