Tensions Flare After McLaren Team Orders at Italian Grand Prix

During the Italian Grand Prix post-race press conference, Max Verstappen appeared disengaged as discussions centered on McLaren's team orders. Teammates Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri were questioned intensively about the post-race incident affecting championship standings.

A slow pit stop led to Norris finishing second after being allowed to overtake Piastri, trimming the championship gap to 31 points. Despite instructions, Piastri expressed doubts about the fairness of the decision.

Both drivers acknowledged that team orders aimed to maintain fairness, with eight races left in the season. The Azerbaijan Grand Prix, in two weeks, is the next challenge for the championship contenders.

