Tensions Flare After McLaren Team Orders at Italian Grand Prix
Max Verstappen looked uninterested during the Italian Grand Prix post-race press conference as McLaren's team orders took center stage. Lando Norris overtook teammate Oscar Piastri after team orders, reducing Piastri's championship lead. Discussions about fairness and team strategy dominated, as both drivers reflected on race dynamics.
During the Italian Grand Prix post-race press conference, Max Verstappen appeared disengaged as discussions centered on McLaren's team orders. Teammates Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri were questioned intensively about the post-race incident affecting championship standings.
A slow pit stop led to Norris finishing second after being allowed to overtake Piastri, trimming the championship gap to 31 points. Despite instructions, Piastri expressed doubts about the fairness of the decision.
Both drivers acknowledged that team orders aimed to maintain fairness, with eight races left in the season. The Azerbaijan Grand Prix, in two weeks, is the next challenge for the championship contenders.
