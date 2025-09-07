Rise of the Wheelchair Tennis Champions

Wheelchair tennis is experiencing significant growth, highlighted by this year's U.S. Open, where the tournament saw its men's and women's draws double in size. The quad division, designed for players with loss of function in three limbs, has also expanded, reflecting the sport's upward trajectory.

From next year, more wheelchair tournaments will be held alongside ATP and WTA events, according to an announcement made in July. Currently practiced at Grand Slams and select major tournaments, this integrated format is seen as a major step toward growing the audience and increasing visibility.

Top players like Alfie Hewett and Gordon Reid express excitement over increased exposure, while the USTA, recognized for its contribution by the ITF, continues its support. As athletes and organizers push for broadening the sport's appeal, wheelchair tennis is set to reach more fans worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)