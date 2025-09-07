Memphis Depay Sets New Scoring Record as Netherlands Triumphs Over Lithuania

Memphis Depay made history for the Netherlands by breaking the national scoring record with a brace against Lithuania during Sunday's World Cup qualifier. This achievement not only secured a 3-2 win but also advanced the Dutch team to the top of Group G with 10 points after four games.

Depay opened the scoring in the 11th minute, following up with a second-half header that extinguished a spirited comeback from Lithuania. The Dutch looked poised for a comfortable victory after Quinten Timber's first international goal increased their lead in the 33rd minute.

However, Lithuania struck back with two quick goals to equalize by halftime, courtesy of Justas Lasickas and Edvinas Girdvainis. Depay's decisive second goal finally ensured the Dutch team secured all three points, an essential step toward next year's finals in North America.

(With inputs from agencies.)