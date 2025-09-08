Left Menu

Haas Driver Oliver Bearman's Close Call with Racing Ban

Haas driver Oliver Bearman almost faced a mandatory racing suspension after receiving two penalty points during the Italian Grand Prix for a collision with Carlos Sainz. Bearman now has 10 points, two shy of a ban, and must avoid infractions until some points expire after the Mexican GP.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Monza | Updated: 08-09-2025 00:20 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 00:20 IST
Haas Driver Oliver Bearman's Close Call with Racing Ban
  • Country:
  • Italy

Haas driver Oliver Bearman came close to receiving a one-race suspension on Sunday after being penalized with two points for a collision at the Italian Grand Prix with Williams' driver Carlos Sainz. This incident brings Bearman's total to 10 penalty points across the span of a year, inching him closer to a mandatory ban triggered by amassing 12 points.

As the Briton navigates the ongoing Formula One season, he must steer clear of further penalties in the next four races. His first chance for reprieve will come in November post the Mexican Grand Prix when the earliest points on his record expire.

Bearman originally joined Haas last year in a similar scenario, taking his debut in Azerbaijan after Kevin Magnussen was sidelined with a one-race ban due to accumulating 12 penalty points.

TRENDING

1
Ros Canter's Unprecedented Equine Triumph: A Historic Double Victory

Ros Canter's Unprecedented Equine Triumph: A Historic Double Victory

 Global
2
Depay Breaks Dutch Scoring Record with Stunning Performance

Depay Breaks Dutch Scoring Record with Stunning Performance

 Lithuania
3
Crackdown in Devbhoomi: Operation Kalanemi's Mission Exposed

Crackdown in Devbhoomi: Operation Kalanemi's Mission Exposed

 India
4
Cracking Down on Mexico's Fuel Smuggling Network

Cracking Down on Mexico's Fuel Smuggling Network

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Paperwork, Not Progress: Why Central Oversight Stalls Governance Reforms in Pakistan

Vietnam’s Path to High-Income Status Depends on Nurturing High-Tech Talents, Says Report

Wastewater Project Reimagined: How Mediation Saved Livelihoods in Punjab, Pakistan

AI and Cloud Power Asia’s Economic Growth, But Policy Gaps Remain a Major Hurdle

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025