Haas Driver Oliver Bearman's Close Call with Racing Ban
Haas driver Oliver Bearman almost faced a mandatory racing suspension after receiving two penalty points during the Italian Grand Prix for a collision with Carlos Sainz. Bearman now has 10 points, two shy of a ban, and must avoid infractions until some points expire after the Mexican GP.
Haas driver Oliver Bearman came close to receiving a one-race suspension on Sunday after being penalized with two points for a collision at the Italian Grand Prix with Williams' driver Carlos Sainz. This incident brings Bearman's total to 10 penalty points across the span of a year, inching him closer to a mandatory ban triggered by amassing 12 points.
As the Briton navigates the ongoing Formula One season, he must steer clear of further penalties in the next four races. His first chance for reprieve will come in November post the Mexican Grand Prix when the earliest points on his record expire.
Bearman originally joined Haas last year in a similar scenario, taking his debut in Azerbaijan after Kevin Magnussen was sidelined with a one-race ban due to accumulating 12 penalty points.
