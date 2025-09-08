Ros Canter's Unprecedented Equine Triumph: A Historic Double Victory

Ros Canter has etched her name into equestrian history by securing victory in the Burghley Horse Trials for the second consecutive year, just weeks post her pregnancy announcement. The 39-year-old became the first to win both Badminton and Burghley in the same year since 1989.

Her triumph at Burghley wasn't just a personal milestone; it was a statement of resilience and skill. Canter, who experienced immense support despite her pregnancy, withdrew from the home European championships to focus on her health, yet still emerged victorious on Lordships Graffalo.

Canter's exceptional year also saw victory at Luhmuhlen, establishing her as only the second rider to clinch three five-star events in one season. Her incredible achievements continue to inspire, as she plans a return to Badminton next year.