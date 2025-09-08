Presidential Presence Stirs Mixed Reactions at U.S. Open

Security measures related to President Donald Trump's attendance delayed the start of the U.S. Open final, leaving many seats empty at the iconic New York event.

Fans expressed frustration over long lines outside Arthur Ashe Stadium, blaming the delay on Trump and highlighting the divisive reactions his presence elicited.

Despite the inconvenience, Trump's attendance drew mixed reactions, with some supporting his right to be there as others questioned the impact on the event's proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)