Presidential Presence Stirs Mixed Reactions at U.S. Open
The start of the U.S. Open final was delayed due to security checks prompted by President Donald Trump's attendance. Fans faced lengthy waits outside the stadium, and reactions to Trump's presence were mixed. While some criticized the delay and expressed disapproval, others supported his right to attend.
Updated: 08-09-2025 01:34 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 01:34 IST
Security measures related to President Donald Trump's attendance delayed the start of the U.S. Open final, leaving many seats empty at the iconic New York event.
Fans expressed frustration over long lines outside Arthur Ashe Stadium, blaming the delay on Trump and highlighting the divisive reactions his presence elicited.
Despite the inconvenience, Trump's attendance drew mixed reactions, with some supporting his right to be there as others questioned the impact on the event's proceedings.
