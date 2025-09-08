Trump's US Open Sarcasm: Booed Yet Unbowed

US President Donald Trump became the center of attention at the US Open final, not for his tennis enthusiasm but for the mixed crowd reactions he incited. Trump's presence caused a significant delay in the match, as the Arthur Ashe Stadium adjusted to heightened security measures.

Trump's entrance, projected during the national anthem, initially received cheers which soon turned to boos. The security-induced delay lasted around 50 minutes, impacting the high-stakes match between Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz. Unperturbed by the boos, Trump later commented to reporters on the immense talent displayed by the players and sarcastically praised the audience's response.

Despite the controversy surrounding his presence, the riveting final concluded with Carlos Alcaraz delivering a stellar performance, defeating Sinner in four sets and ending Sinner's reign as the top-ranked tennis player. Meanwhile, social media buzzed with visuals and comments on the delayed start, with tennis icon Martina Navratilova criticising the disruption.