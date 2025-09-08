Left Menu

Trump's US Open Sarcasm: Booed Yet Unbowed

US President Donald Trump's arrival at the US Open final sparked delays and mixed reactions from the crowd, as he faced boos and cheers. Trump's sarcastic remark about supportive 'fans' highlighted the tense atmosphere. Carlos Alcaraz emerged victorious, defeating Jannik Sinner to claim the title and world ranking.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-09-2025 12:17 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 12:17 IST
Trump's US Open Sarcasm: Booed Yet Unbowed
US President Donald Trump (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

US President Donald Trump became the center of attention at the US Open final, not for his tennis enthusiasm but for the mixed crowd reactions he incited. Trump's presence caused a significant delay in the match, as the Arthur Ashe Stadium adjusted to heightened security measures.

Trump's entrance, projected during the national anthem, initially received cheers which soon turned to boos. The security-induced delay lasted around 50 minutes, impacting the high-stakes match between Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz. Unperturbed by the boos, Trump later commented to reporters on the immense talent displayed by the players and sarcastically praised the audience's response.

Despite the controversy surrounding his presence, the riveting final concluded with Carlos Alcaraz delivering a stellar performance, defeating Sinner in four sets and ending Sinner's reign as the top-ranked tennis player. Meanwhile, social media buzzed with visuals and comments on the delayed start, with tennis icon Martina Navratilova criticising the disruption.

TRENDING

1
Anutin Charnvirakul: Steering Thailand Towards Economic Recovery and Diplomatic Stability

Anutin Charnvirakul: Steering Thailand Towards Economic Recovery and Diploma...

 Global
2
Political Shifts Shake Currency Markets Amid Economic Uncertainty

Political Shifts Shake Currency Markets Amid Economic Uncertainty

 Global
3
BJP Criticizes Opposition's Vice Presidential Candidate Reddy

BJP Criticizes Opposition's Vice Presidential Candidate Reddy

 India
4
Tragedy in Jerusalem: Deadly Bus Shooting Claims Lives

Tragedy in Jerusalem: Deadly Bus Shooting Claims Lives

 Israel

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Decolonizing artificial intelligence: Rethinking global health futures

AI could revolutionize energy storage, if data and trust issues are solved

Humans hold one irreplaceable advantage over AI

AI can transform mental health but only if cultural and ethical barriers are addressed

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025