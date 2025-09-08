Left Menu

Going Back to Basics: Tuchel Revives Vintage Football Tactics

England coach Thomas Tuchel is considering a return to traditional football tactics, such as long throw-ins and goalkeeper long balls, ahead of the World Cup. With limited preparation time, he aims to strengthen England's attack by incorporating strategies that were once staples in the English game.

Going Back to Basics: Tuchel Revives Vintage Football Tactics
Thomas Tuchel, the England coach, is exploring a tactical revival of traditional football strategies, including long throw-ins and goalkeeper long balls, as he prepares for the World Cup.

Despite England winning its first four World Cup qualifying matches, Tuchel is focused on enhancing the attacking capabilities by revisiting methods that have largely disappeared from modern play.

Faced with limited training sessions before the tournament, Tuchel stresses the importance of these tactics, including crosses and long kicks, to counter modern pressing styles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

