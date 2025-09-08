Going Back to Basics: Tuchel Revives Vintage Football Tactics

Thomas Tuchel, the England coach, is exploring a tactical revival of traditional football strategies, including long throw-ins and goalkeeper long balls, as he prepares for the World Cup.

Despite England winning its first four World Cup qualifying matches, Tuchel is focused on enhancing the attacking capabilities by revisiting methods that have largely disappeared from modern play.

Faced with limited training sessions before the tournament, Tuchel stresses the importance of these tactics, including crosses and long kicks, to counter modern pressing styles.

