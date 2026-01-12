Justice Sujoy Paul Poised for Calcutta High Court Leadership
The Supreme Court collegium has recommended Justice Sujoy Paul's appointment as the Chief Justice of the Calcutta High Court. Headed by Chief Justice Surya Kant, the collegium decided this in their January 9 meeting. Justice Sujoy Paul currently serves in the Calcutta High Court, originating from the Madhya Pradesh High Court.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-01-2026 12:55 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 12:55 IST
- Country:
- India
The Supreme Court collegium has put forward a recommendation for the appointment of Justice Sujoy Paul as the Chief Justice of the Calcutta High Court. This move, decided in a meeting conducted on January 9, was led by Chief Justice Surya Kant.
Justice Sujoy Paul, currently serving as a judge at the Calcutta High Court, has been identified for this pivotal role. The recommendation underlines his experience and contributions to the judiciary.
Justice Paul originally hails from the Madhya Pradesh High Court and his elevation reflects the collegium's confidence in his leadership to drive the judiciary forward in West Bengal.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Showdown in Central Mumbai: High Court Challenge Over Civic Poll Nomination
Delhi High Court Upholds Right to Education Amid NEET Irregularities
Jimmy Lai's Fight for Freedom: High Court Mitigation Hearing
Controversy Over Pardon in Land-for-Jobs Scam Case Unfolds in Delhi High Court
Delhi High Court Upholds Election Commission's Authority on Party Recognition