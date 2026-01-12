Left Menu

Justice Sujoy Paul Poised for Calcutta High Court Leadership

The Supreme Court collegium has recommended Justice Sujoy Paul's appointment as the Chief Justice of the Calcutta High Court. Headed by Chief Justice Surya Kant, the collegium decided this in their January 9 meeting. Justice Sujoy Paul currently serves in the Calcutta High Court, originating from the Madhya Pradesh High Court.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-01-2026 12:55 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 12:55 IST
Justice Sujoy Paul Poised for Calcutta High Court Leadership
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court collegium has put forward a recommendation for the appointment of Justice Sujoy Paul as the Chief Justice of the Calcutta High Court. This move, decided in a meeting conducted on January 9, was led by Chief Justice Surya Kant.

Justice Sujoy Paul, currently serving as a judge at the Calcutta High Court, has been identified for this pivotal role. The recommendation underlines his experience and contributions to the judiciary.

Justice Paul originally hails from the Madhya Pradesh High Court and his elevation reflects the collegium's confidence in his leadership to drive the judiciary forward in West Bengal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trademark Battle Heats Up as IGCL Protects INDOCARB Brand

Trademark Battle Heats Up as IGCL Protects INDOCARB Brand

 United States
2
Suraksha Group Revives Jaypee Infratech with Massive Construction Completion

Suraksha Group Revives Jaypee Infratech with Massive Construction Completion

 India
3
Kerala's Battle for Financial Fairness: A Satyagraha Spotlight

Kerala's Battle for Financial Fairness: A Satyagraha Spotlight

 India
4
Trump's Cap on Credit Card Interest Rates Shakes Financial Stocks

Trump's Cap on Credit Card Interest Rates Shakes Financial Stocks

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digitalization redefines work without triggering job collapse

Vaccines advance, but hesitancy threatens global immunization gains

Educated consumers are the strongest weapon against financial scams

Women’s ethical concerns are slowing generative AI adoption

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026