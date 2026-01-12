Justice Sujoy Paul Poised for Calcutta High Court Leadership

The Supreme Court collegium has put forward a recommendation for the appointment of Justice Sujoy Paul as the Chief Justice of the Calcutta High Court. This move, decided in a meeting conducted on January 9, was led by Chief Justice Surya Kant.

Justice Sujoy Paul, currently serving as a judge at the Calcutta High Court, has been identified for this pivotal role. The recommendation underlines his experience and contributions to the judiciary.

Justice Paul originally hails from the Madhya Pradesh High Court and his elevation reflects the collegium's confidence in his leadership to drive the judiciary forward in West Bengal.

(With inputs from agencies.)