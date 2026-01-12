Left Menu

Inmates' Industrious Efforts Boost Jail Sales in Berhampur

Sales of items produced by Berhampur circle jail inmates, including textiles and food products, doubled in 2025 after opening an external outlet. Items worth Rs 14.53 lakh were sold, reflecting increased public interest. The jail plans to open another outlet to meet growing demand.

Updated: 12-01-2026 12:55 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 12:55 IST

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  
  India

The Berhampur circle jail has witnessed a surge in sales of items produced by its inmates, with figures doubling in 2025, according to prison authorities.

This includes not only textiles like bed-sheets and towels but also food items such as atta and mustard oil, which are offered to the public following the certification of the Food Safety and Standard Authority of India (FSSAI).

Riding on the wave of growing public interest, plans are underway to open another outlet for these 'made-in-jail' products in the city, according to DM Barik, the senior superintendent of Berhampur circle jail.

