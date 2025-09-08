India Set for Record Debuts at 2025 World Para Athletics Championships

The upcoming 2025 World Para Athletics Championships in New Delhi promises to be a landmark event for Indian para sports, as 35 athletes gear up for their debut. Held at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium from September 27 to October 5, the competition marks a significant step towards showcasing India's potential on the global stage.

Among the notable debutants is Mahendra Gurjar, who made headlines with a record-setting javelin throw at the Nottwil Grand Prix. Currently training in Patiala, Gurjar aims to replicate his stellar form at the World Championships. The lineup also features talents like Atul Kaushik, Praveen, and Amisha Rawat, each bringing unique strengths to the competition.

This event symbolizes more than just medal aspirations, as athletes like Mit Bharatbhai Patel emphasize the importance of representing India and inspiring future generations. With over 2200 participants from 104 countries, the championships are set to be India's largest para sporting event yet, highlighting the immense dedication of the para-athletic community. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)