Left Menu

India Set for Record Debuts at 2025 World Para Athletics Championships

Thirty-five Indian athletes are set to make their first appearance at the 2025 World Para Athletics Championships in New Delhi. With star performer Mahendra Gurjar, the team is poised to inspire a new generation of athletes. This historic event is anticipated to be India's biggest para sporting spectacle.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-09-2025 14:57 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 14:57 IST
India Set for Record Debuts at 2025 World Para Athletics Championships
Mahendra Gurjar (Photo: PCI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The upcoming 2025 World Para Athletics Championships in New Delhi promises to be a landmark event for Indian para sports, as 35 athletes gear up for their debut. Held at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium from September 27 to October 5, the competition marks a significant step towards showcasing India's potential on the global stage.

Among the notable debutants is Mahendra Gurjar, who made headlines with a record-setting javelin throw at the Nottwil Grand Prix. Currently training in Patiala, Gurjar aims to replicate his stellar form at the World Championships. The lineup also features talents like Atul Kaushik, Praveen, and Amisha Rawat, each bringing unique strengths to the competition.

This event symbolizes more than just medal aspirations, as athletes like Mit Bharatbhai Patel emphasize the importance of representing India and inspiring future generations. With over 2200 participants from 104 countries, the championships are set to be India's largest para sporting event yet, highlighting the immense dedication of the para-athletic community. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India Leads in Eco-Innovation: Semiconductor Wafers from Red Mud

India Leads in Eco-Innovation: Semiconductor Wafers from Red Mud

 India
2
Israel's 'Mighty Hurricane': Airstrikes on Gaza Amid Last Warning to Hamas

Israel's 'Mighty Hurricane': Airstrikes on Gaza Amid Last Warning to Hamas

 Global
3
Power Crisis Deepens in Ukraine After Russian Strikes

Power Crisis Deepens in Ukraine After Russian Strikes

 Global
4
BJD's Equidistant Stance: Abstention in VP Polls

BJD's Equidistant Stance: Abstention in VP Polls

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bangladesh’s Refugee Island Experiment Leaves Rohingya Worse Off, Report Shows

Global Study Warns: Sub-Saharan Africa Hosts 75% of World’s Extremely Poor Children

Senegal experiment finds tax officials more effective than data-driven algorithms

When Poverty Maps Fail: Machine Learning Overpredicts Rural Welfare, Study Warns

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025