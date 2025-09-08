Left Menu

Triumphant Victory: Indian Women's Hockey Team Dominates Singapore 12-0

India's women's hockey team triumphed against Singapore with a 12-0 victory, securing their spot in the Women's Asia Cup 2025 Super 4s. Hat-tricks from Navneet and Mumtaz, a brace from Neha, and goals from four others highlighted India's commanding performance, leaving Singapore unable to respond.

Updated: 08-09-2025 15:28 IST
India women's team in action (Photo: Hockey India) . Image Credit: ANI
In a spectacular showcase of skill and strategy, the Indian women's hockey team powered their way into the Super 4s of the Women's Asia Cup 2025, crushing Singapore with a 12-0 victory. The match, held on Friday, saw India unleashing a relentless offensive onslaught from the get-go.

Navneet and Mumtaz led the charge with their brilliant hat-tricks, scoring goals at crucial moments to dismantle the opposing defense. Neha added a brace to the scoreboard, while Lalremsiami, Udita, Sharmila, and Rutuja Pisal contributed valuable goals to seal a dominant win for India.

The early minutes of the game set the tone, as Mumtaz hit a reverse stick shot to open the scoring. Despite showing resilience, Singapore struggled to counter India's tactics and succumbed to the overwhelming pressure. As India gears up to face their next challenge on September 10 in the Super 4s, expectations are high for another strong performance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

