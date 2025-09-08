Injury Woes Strike Australia's Fast Bowling Line-Up Ahead of India Tour

The plans for Australia A's white-ball tour of India have taken a hit, with Queensland's emerging fast bowler, Callum Vidler, being ruled out due to a partial stress fracture. Vidler's injury comes as a setback to an already injury-stricken Australian fast-bowling line-up.

The 19-year-old Vidler will be joining Test captain Pat Cummins, Lance Morris, and Brody Couch on the injured list, further depleting Australia's pace attack ahead of their tour. Australia A's series against India A is set to commence on September 30.

Vidler previously showcased his talent in the Sheffield Shield 2024-25 final, where he took five wickets. However, a back pain complaint led to scans revealing the stress fracture. In his absence, Henry Thornton will step into the squad for the upcoming matches.