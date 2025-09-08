Thrilling Victory: Ananya and Divyanshi Dominate at WTT Youth Star Contender

Ananya Muralidharan and Divyanshi Bhowmick delivered a stellar performance, securing the gold medal in the under-15 girls' doubles event at the WTT Youth Star Contender by outplaying China's Zhao Wangqi and Liu Ziling in a nail-biting 3-2 final.

The Indian duo displayed formidable resilience and skill during a fluctuating match that challenged their nerves and endurance. They maintained composure during the decisive game, saving key match points and ultimately claiming victory with a 14-12 win.

Their triumphant finish was part of India's overall success at the tournament, which included six medals, bolstered further by the silver and bronze medals achieved by fellow young Indian talents P.B. Abhinand, Ritvik Gupta, and others in various categories.

(With inputs from agencies.)