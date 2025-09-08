Carlos Alcaraz Returns to ATP Summit After US Open Victory

Carlos Alcaraz, the Spanish tennis prodigy, has once again ascended to the apex of the ATP Rankings, following his thrilling victory against Jannik Sinner in the US Open final. This marks Alcaraz's sixth major title and initiates his fifth stint as the world number one, with a total of 37 weeks at the top.

Alcaraz's journey to the top began back in 2022 when he defeated Casper Ruud to secure his first major championship and became the youngest number one at just 19 years and four months. His continuous rise in the tennis world culminated in a high-stakes clash against arch-rival Sinner, who himself had a notable run as the first Italian number one.

Under the guidance of former world number one Juan Carlos Ferrero, Alcaraz has achieved remarkable success. In 2022, he was the youngest player to earn the year-end ATP number one status. With a tour-leading 61 wins and seven titles this year, Alcaraz is poised to sustain his dominance in the sport.

