AIFF's Quest for New Commercial Partners: A Call to Experienced Bidders

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) has invited bids from consultancy firms to manage the awarding of its commercial rights. Requirements include a minimum Rs 100 crore turnover and prior experience in similar deals. Bids are due by September 14, with the process expected to finalize by October 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-09-2025 17:54 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 17:54 IST
The All India Football Federation (AIFF) has opened the bidding process for consulting firms to assist in awarding its commercial rights. Firms must have a minimum annual turnover of Rs 100 crore over the past five years and prior experience in executing similar high-profile deals.

The AIFF's Request For Quotation specifies a deadline of September 14 for the submission of bids, aimed at guiding potential partners in preparing their proposals. Criteria include a minimum operation period of five years and the successful execution of at least five similar assignments for diverse clients, such as governments or sports leagues.

Consulting firms must undertake various tasks, including studying best practices and engaging stakeholders, to prepare the necessary documentation. The AIFF, in partnership with Football Sports Development Limited, has consented to a transparent tender process, with an aim to conclude the selection by October 2025, ensuring steady operations for future ISL seasons.

(With inputs from agencies.)

