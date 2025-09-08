Apology with a Twist: The Great North Run's Geography Mix-Up

The Great North Run organisers have issued a humorous apology after eagle-eyed participants discovered a geographical error on this year's finisher T-shirts and medals. The design mistakenly featured the River Wear's outline, instead of the iconic curve of the River Tyne, central to the run's route through Newcastle.

Despite the mix-up, the organisers used the blunder as an opportunity to create a fun conversation among participants. They joked on social media, clarifying that it wasn't a sneak peek of next year's route. Instead, they celebrated the mistake as a unique piece of memorabilia for the 60,000 racers.

Even Brendan Foster, the founder of the event, admitted he didn't notice the error initially. Despite this oversight, the event was a success with Kenya's Sheila Chepkirui and Alex Mutiso winning their respective races. As the organisers look forward to future events, they're determined to avoid similar slip-ups.