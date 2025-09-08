Apology with a Twist: The Great North Run's Geography Mix-Up
The Great North Run organisers humorously apologised after finisher T-shirts and medals mistakenly featured the outline of the River Wear instead of the River Tyne. Despite this geographical error, the unique memorabilia was embraced by the participants and seen as a memorable keepsake.
The Great North Run organisers have issued a humorous apology after eagle-eyed participants discovered a geographical error on this year's finisher T-shirts and medals. The design mistakenly featured the River Wear's outline, instead of the iconic curve of the River Tyne, central to the run's route through Newcastle.
Despite the mix-up, the organisers used the blunder as an opportunity to create a fun conversation among participants. They joked on social media, clarifying that it wasn't a sneak peek of next year's route. Instead, they celebrated the mistake as a unique piece of memorabilia for the 60,000 racers.
Even Brendan Foster, the founder of the event, admitted he didn't notice the error initially. Despite this oversight, the event was a success with Kenya's Sheila Chepkirui and Alex Mutiso winning their respective races. As the organisers look forward to future events, they're determined to avoid similar slip-ups.