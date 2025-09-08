Fernando Santos Exits Azerbaijan National Team After Crushing Defeat

Veteran coach Fernando Santos has parted ways with the Azerbaijan national team after a disheartening 5-0 loss to Iceland during a World Cup qualifier. The decision came after growing criticism from the Azerbaijan soccer federation.

The federation's secretary general, Jahanhir Farajullayev, pointed out that the head coach did not meet expectations, claiming the players deserved better management. The federation has accordingly appointed Under-21 coach Aykhan Abbasov to manage the next match against Ukraine.

Santos, who famously led Portugal to the 2016 European Championship title, has now been dismissed from both the Poland and Azerbaijan national teams following Portugal's exit from the 2022 World Cup quarterfinals. Azerbaijan is set to face France and Ukraine in upcoming matches.