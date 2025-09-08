Left Menu

Tunisia Triumphs: Mohamed Ben Romdhane Sends Team to 2026 World Cup

Mohamed Ben Romdhane's last-minute goal against Equatorial Guinea secured Tunisia's spot at the 2026 World Cup. With 22 points, Tunisia leads Group H, ensuring their third consecutive appearance at the tournament. They join Morocco as the second African team to qualify for the global event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-09-2025 21:10 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 21:10 IST
In a thrilling match, Mohamed Ben Romdhane delivered a dramatic 94th-minute winner to secure Tunisia's place at the 2026 World Cup. The victory over Equatorial Guinea in Malabo ensured Tunisia topped Group H with an impressive 22 points, marking their seventh World Cup appearance and third consecutive qualification.

Under coach Sami Trabelsi, Tunisia now joins Morocco as the second African nation to confirm their participation in the global tournament scheduled for June 11-July 19 in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. Tunisia's crucial win emerged after Firas Chaouat's play exposed a defensive lapse from the hosts, allowing Ben Romdhane a simple finish.

Meanwhile, in other African qualifiers, Morocco secured their spot with a decisive win in Zambia, courtesy of goals from Youssef En Nesyri and Hamza Igamane. Mozambique maintained their World Cup dreams with a victory over Botswana, keeping within striking distance of Group G leaders Algeria.

