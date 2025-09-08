Sanju Samson's Struggle: A Glimpse Into India's Selection Dilemma
Sanju Samson faces uncertainty as he risks losing his spot in India's cricket team. During a net session, he focused on keeping drills and was seen in discussion with coach Gautam Gambhir. The session hinted at Jitesh Sharma being preferred over Samson for the upcoming match lineup.
Sanju Samson finds himself at a crossroads as the Indian cricket team deliberates on its optimal lineup. The Kerala-born wicketkeeper-batsman is on the brink of losing his place in the playing eleven amid intense competition.
As the team prepared at the ICC Cricket Academy Arena, Samson led solo keeping exercises with fielding coach T Dilip. His dedication earned him praises, but a conversation with head coach Gautam Gambhir suggested a focus on his batting capabilities.
Throughout the session, Samson was sidelined while others like Jitesh Sharma and Shivam Dube showcased their skills. Despite his efforts, Samson's position remains uncertain, signaling Jitesh Sharma's rising chances in the lineup.
