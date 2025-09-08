Sanju Samson's Struggle: A Glimpse Into India's Selection Dilemma

Sanju Samson finds himself at a crossroads as the Indian cricket team deliberates on its optimal lineup. The Kerala-born wicketkeeper-batsman is on the brink of losing his place in the playing eleven amid intense competition.

As the team prepared at the ICC Cricket Academy Arena, Samson led solo keeping exercises with fielding coach T Dilip. His dedication earned him praises, but a conversation with head coach Gautam Gambhir suggested a focus on his batting capabilities.

Throughout the session, Samson was sidelined while others like Jitesh Sharma and Shivam Dube showcased their skills. Despite his efforts, Samson's position remains uncertain, signaling Jitesh Sharma's rising chances in the lineup.