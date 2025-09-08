Left Menu

Sanju Samson's Struggle: A Glimpse Into India's Selection Dilemma

Sanju Samson faces uncertainty as he risks losing his spot in India's cricket team. During a net session, he focused on keeping drills and was seen in discussion with coach Gautam Gambhir. The session hinted at Jitesh Sharma being preferred over Samson for the upcoming match lineup.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 08-09-2025 21:20 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 21:20 IST
Sanju Samson's Struggle: A Glimpse Into India's Selection Dilemma
Sanju Samson
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Sanju Samson finds himself at a crossroads as the Indian cricket team deliberates on its optimal lineup. The Kerala-born wicketkeeper-batsman is on the brink of losing his place in the playing eleven amid intense competition.

As the team prepared at the ICC Cricket Academy Arena, Samson led solo keeping exercises with fielding coach T Dilip. His dedication earned him praises, but a conversation with head coach Gautam Gambhir suggested a focus on his batting capabilities.

Throughout the session, Samson was sidelined while others like Jitesh Sharma and Shivam Dube showcased their skills. Despite his efforts, Samson's position remains uncertain, signaling Jitesh Sharma's rising chances in the lineup.

TRENDING

1
Jaishankar Champions Trade Reform and Multilateral Cooperation at BRICS Summit

Jaishankar Champions Trade Reform and Multilateral Cooperation at BRICS Summ...

 India
2
Israel's Final Warning: The Escalation in Gaza City

Israel's Final Warning: The Escalation in Gaza City

 Global
3
Punjab Police Crackdown: Major Heroin Cartel Dismantled in Amritsar

Punjab Police Crackdown: Major Heroin Cartel Dismantled in Amritsar

 India
4
Heightened Tensions: New Russian Strikes on Ukraine Discussed

Heightened Tensions: New Russian Strikes on Ukraine Discussed

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bangladesh’s Refugee Island Experiment Leaves Rohingya Worse Off, Report Shows

Global Study Warns: Sub-Saharan Africa Hosts 75% of World’s Extremely Poor Children

Senegal experiment finds tax officials more effective than data-driven algorithms

When Poverty Maps Fail: Machine Learning Overpredicts Rural Welfare, Study Warns

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025