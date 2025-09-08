Rising Star Jagathishree Kumaresan Set for Global Racing Debut

Fresh off a string of victories at the Madras International Circuit, racing sensation Jagathishree Kumaresan is preparing for her first international competition at the FIM Asia Women's Cup of Circuit Racing. The 21-year-old triple National champion hails from Chennai and will represent India at this prestigious event in Thailand.

Kumaresan dominated the 2024 season, securing her spot at the event following her remarkable performance in the National Championship 2025. Her journey into the racing world began in Chennai, where a chance encounter with local racers ignited her passion, leading her to train under coach Mohamed Hanif.

A notable presence since her early races in 2020, Kumaresan made history as the first girl to reach the podium in the TVS Rookies championship. Her relentless pursuit of success continued despite a serious ankle injury, culminating in triple National titles, showcasing her resilience and prowess on the track.

