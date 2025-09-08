Left Menu

Jaismine Lamboria Takes Giant Leap Towards World Championship Glory

Jaismine Lamboria advances to the World Championships quarterfinals after defeating Brazil's Jucielen Cerqueira Romeu. This sets her one win away from a medal. Meanwhile, other Indian boxers like Neeraj Phogat and Sakshi Chaudhary faced tough defeats in their respective categories despite showing promise.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Liverpool | Updated: 08-09-2025 23:33 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 23:33 IST
Jaismine Lamboria
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Commonwealth Games bronze medalist Jaismine Lamboria is on the verge of clinching her first World Championships medal. She delivered an outstanding performance in the women's 57kg category, overcoming Brazil's Jucielen Cerqueira Romeu with a decisive 5-0 win.

Jaismine's match echoed their close encounter at the Astana tournament, where she narrowly triumphed. Starting slow, she gained momentum with a flurry of punches, while maintaining a strategic distance owing to her height advantage. She faces Uzbekistan's Khumorabonu Mamajonova next in the quarterfinals.

In contrast to Jaismine's success, Neeraj Phogat, Sakshi Chaudhary, and Sanamacha Chanu faced setbacks. Neeraj was edged out by England's Sacha Hickey, despite a spirited comeback. Sakshi's lack of experience was evident against Turkey's Hatice Akbas, the Paris Olympics silver medalist, as she was thoroughly outclassed.

