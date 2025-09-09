Left Menu

Scotland Clinches Victory Over Belarus with Adams' Goal and Volkov's Own Goal

Scotland achieved a 2-0 win over Belarus in a World Cup qualifier, thanks to a goal by Che Adams and an own goal by Zakhar Volkov. Held in Hungary behind closed doors, this victory places Scotland level with Denmark at four points in Group C after two matches.

Zalaegerszeg | Updated: 09-09-2025 02:17 IST
Scotland Clinches Victory Over Belarus with Adams' Goal and Volkov's Own Goal
Scotland secured a 2-0 World Cup qualifying win against Belarus on Monday evening. Che Adams scored the pivotal goal, while an error by Belarusian defender Zakhar Volkov resulted in an own goal. The match, played in Hungary at ZTE Arena, occurred behind closed doors following UEFA's ruling due to regional geopolitical tensions.

The first half saw minimal action until just before the interval when Scotland took the lead. Billy Gilmour's attempt hit the post and Scott McTominay's decisive header set up Adams for the opener.

Scotland's lead extended in the 65th minute after Volkov misjudged a cross, inadvertently scoring against his own side. This result aligns Scotland with Denmark in Group C, each boasting four points from two matches.

