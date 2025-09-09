Scotland Clinches Victory Over Belarus with Adams' Goal and Volkov's Own Goal

Scotland secured a 2-0 World Cup qualifying win against Belarus on Monday evening. Che Adams scored the pivotal goal, while an error by Belarusian defender Zakhar Volkov resulted in an own goal. The match, played in Hungary at ZTE Arena, occurred behind closed doors following UEFA's ruling due to regional geopolitical tensions.

The first half saw minimal action until just before the interval when Scotland took the lead. Billy Gilmour's attempt hit the post and Scott McTominay's decisive header set up Adams for the opener.

Scotland's lead extended in the 65th minute after Volkov misjudged a cross, inadvertently scoring against his own side. This result aligns Scotland with Denmark in Group C, each boasting four points from two matches.

