Italy Triumphs in a Thrilling World Cup Qualifier Against Israel

In a thrilling display of determination, Italy triumphed over Israel 5-4 during a World Cup qualifier in Hungary on Monday. The game was marked by two own goals and a late equalizer, but Italy managed to scrape a victory, keeping their qualification hopes alive.

Under the leadership of new manager Gennaro Gattuso, Italy had secured a commanding 5-0 win against Estonia. However, their recent performance in Hungary was far from perfect, yet effective enough to move them to second place in Group I standings, trailing Norway by three points and with a game in hand.

The match saw remarkable moments, including a dramatic 89th-minute equalizer from Israel's Dor Peretz nearly thwarting Italy's efforts. However, Italy's Sandro Tonali sealed the win with a decisive goal during added time, preserving their aspirations for next year's World Cup.

(With inputs from agencies.)