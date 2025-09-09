Italian Resilience: A Rollercoaster Win in World Cup Qualifier

Italy clinched a thrilling 5-4 win over Israel in Hungary during their World Cup qualifier, demonstrating both vulnerability and resilience. Despite two own goals and conceding a late equalizer, Italy's determination was crucial in securing the vital three points.

The match was Gennaro Gattuso's second game as Italy's manager, and while it lacked the dominance of their previous 5-0 win over Estonia, Italy managed to stay in contention in Group I, now sitting second with one game in hand.

A last-minute strike from Sandro Tonali ensured Italy's late triumph, after both teams exchanged leads throughout the game. The victory underscores Italy's potential as they aim for a spot in next year's finals.

(With inputs from agencies.)