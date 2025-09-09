Left Menu

Italian Resilience: A Rollercoaster Win in World Cup Qualifier

Italy triumphed in a dramatic 5-4 victory over Israel in their World Cup qualifier. Despite conceding two own goals and a last-minute equalizer, Italy's persistence paid off with a late winner. This victory places them second in Group I, keeping their qualification hopes alive.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-09-2025 03:32 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 03:32 IST
Italian Resilience: A Rollercoaster Win in World Cup Qualifier
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Italy clinched a thrilling 5-4 win over Israel in Hungary during their World Cup qualifier, demonstrating both vulnerability and resilience. Despite two own goals and conceding a late equalizer, Italy's determination was crucial in securing the vital three points.

The match was Gennaro Gattuso's second game as Italy's manager, and while it lacked the dominance of their previous 5-0 win over Estonia, Italy managed to stay in contention in Group I, now sitting second with one game in hand.

A last-minute strike from Sandro Tonali ensured Italy's late triumph, after both teams exchanged leads throughout the game. The victory underscores Italy's potential as they aim for a spot in next year's finals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Thailand Braces for Landmark Ruling on Thaksin Shinawatra's Prison Time

Thailand Braces for Landmark Ruling on Thaksin Shinawatra's Prison Time

 Global
2
Thaksin Shinawatra: The Rise, Fall, and Return of a Political Titan

Thaksin Shinawatra: The Rise, Fall, and Return of a Political Titan

 Thailand
3
Indonesia's Ambitious Dairy Cattle Import Plan Faces Challenges

Indonesia's Ambitious Dairy Cattle Import Plan Faces Challenges

 Global
4
Norway's Labor Party Wins with Wealth Tax as Pivotal Issue

Norway's Labor Party Wins with Wealth Tax as Pivotal Issue

 Norway

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bangladesh’s Refugee Island Experiment Leaves Rohingya Worse Off, Report Shows

Global Study Warns: Sub-Saharan Africa Hosts 75% of World’s Extremely Poor Children

Senegal experiment finds tax officials more effective than data-driven algorithms

When Poverty Maps Fail: Machine Learning Overpredicts Rural Welfare, Study Warns

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025