Next Generation Stars: Soccer Legacy Continues with Berhalter and Klinsmann

Sebastian Berhalter and Jonathan Klinsmann, sons of former U.S. national soccer coaches, are part of the U.S. team's preparation for the upcoming World Cup. As they strive to earn spots on the roster, they carry the legacy of their fathers, who have significantly influenced American soccer history.

  • Country:
  • United States

Sebastian Berhalter and Jonathan Klinsmann, both sons of high-profile former U.S. soccer coaches, are making their mark as the U.S. national team gears up for next year's World Cup with a friendly against South Korea.

Berhalter, 24, has become a staple in the team, showing remarkable capabilities reminiscent of his father, Gregg Berhalter. Despite not having played in the recent friendly, Klinsmann, 28, remains hopeful of proving himself a valuable asset, similar to his father Jurgen's legendary stature.

Touted as the next generation of U.S. soccer stars, the pair is pushing for roster positions, with American coach Mauricio Pochettino re-evaluating his team pre-World Cup after recent CONCACAF Nations League losses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

