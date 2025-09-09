Left Menu

Nottingham Forest Sacks Nuno Espirito Santo Amid Tensions

Nottingham Forest has dismissed head coach Nuno Espirito Santo despite a successful campaign that led the team to the Europa League. The decision follows growing tensions between Santo and club owner Evangelos Marinakis, highlighted by disputes over transfers. The club is now searching for a successor.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-09-2025 11:01 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 11:01 IST
Nuno Espirito Santo (Photo: X/@NFFC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Nottingham Forest has unexpectedly terminated the contract of head coach Nuno Espirito Santo. The move comes just months after Santo steered the team to the Europa League, securing him a new contract. Tensions between the coach and the club's owner, Evangelos Marinakis, have risen sharply, as reported by Sky Sports.

In August, Santo openly admitted to deteriorating relations with Marinakis, shocking the club's leadership. His subsequent public criticism of the club's transfer strategy, coupled with concerns over the squad's readiness for the upcoming season, exacerbated the situation, leading to Santo's ousting.

According to a statement from Nottingham Forest on Tuesday, Santo has been relieved of his duties. The club expressed gratitude for his contributions, especially during the memorable 2024/25 season. Potential replacements include Crystal Palace's Oliver Glasner, Bournemouth's Andoni Iraola, USA's Mauricio Pochettino, and Fulham's Marco Silva.

(With inputs from agencies.)

