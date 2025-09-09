Rookie Striker Toure Shines in Soccer Ashes Triumph

In a dominant display, rookie striker Mohamed Toure spearheaded Australia's 3-1 victory over New Zealand on Tuesday, wrapping up a 2-0 series sweep in their revived 'Soccer Ashes' competition.

The 21-year-old forward stood out in Auckland, scoring his first international goal in the 34th minute and adding another in the second half, with support from teenage dynamo Nestory Irankunda, to dismantle New Zealand's defense.

The intriguing contest at Mount Smart Stadium saw a rekindled rivalry capped off by a masterclass in youthful exuberance, paving a bright future for both nations as they gear up for the 2026 World Cup.