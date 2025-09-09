Rookie Striker Toure Shines in Soccer Ashes Triumph
Rookie striker Mohamed Toure led Australia's Socceroos to a 3-1 victory over New Zealand in a friendly, scoring two goals. His stellar performance, alongside youthful teammate Nestory Irankunda, helped the Socceroos complete a clean sweep in the revived 'Soccer Ashes' series, showcasing emerging talent.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-09-2025 15:44 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 15:44 IST
In a dominant display, rookie striker Mohamed Toure spearheaded Australia's 3-1 victory over New Zealand on Tuesday, wrapping up a 2-0 series sweep in their revived 'Soccer Ashes' competition.
The 21-year-old forward stood out in Auckland, scoring his first international goal in the 34th minute and adding another in the second half, with support from teenage dynamo Nestory Irankunda, to dismantle New Zealand's defense.
The intriguing contest at Mount Smart Stadium saw a rekindled rivalry capped off by a masterclass in youthful exuberance, paving a bright future for both nations as they gear up for the 2026 World Cup.
