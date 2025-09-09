Left Menu

Nuno Espírito Santo's Dramatic Exit: Nottingham Forest Fires Manager Amid Rift

Nottingham Forest fired Nuno Espírito Santo just three games into the Premier League season due to a fallout with the club's hierarchy. Former Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou is expected to replace him. Nuno's departure follows tensions over transfer activities and disagreements with owner Evangelos Marinakis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nottingham | Updated: 09-09-2025 15:44 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 15:44 IST
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Nottingham Forest has parted ways with manager Nuno Espírito Santo mere weeks into the Premier League season, amid reports of a strained relationship with the club's leadership.

British media suggests Ange Postecoglou, formerly of Tottenham, is primed to step in as Nuno's successor. Under Nuno's guidance, Forest achieved its best league finish in decades and secured European competition for the first time in 30 years.

The departure stems from disagreements over transfer strategies, particularly involving the club's global head of football, Edu Gaspar, and owner Evangelos Marinakis. Despite last season's successes, Nuno's criticism of transfer timings signaled growing tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

